UPDATE -- Dyadic Advancing Proprietary Owned COVID-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100, Towards Human Clinical Trial

Advancing Dyadic’s proprietary owned COVID-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100, towards first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial Engaged CR2O, a contract research organization, to manage and support further pre-clinical and clinical development To validate C1 produced proteins are safe in humans and accelerate C1 adoption To serve as proof of concept for next generation variant based COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Expanded Korea and South East Asia vaccine development partnership with Medytox ( 086900 )(KOSDAQ) focused on next-generation COVID-19 variant vaccines and/or boosters

In parallel with DYAI-100, Dyadic is developing additional proprietary owned and third party COVID-19 variant vaccine candidates

Developing a number of other infectious disease vaccines and antibodies internally and in conjunction with others



JUPITER, Fla., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today is updating the market on the progress made in certain of its coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious disease programs.

CR2O’s Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Dr. Albert Osterhaus, commented, “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies have developed vaccines within the unprecedented period of less than one year. To this end, and in close collaboration with strategic partners, they have implemented state-of-the-art technologies including the use of mRNA, viral vectors, and novel adjuvants. To effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, second generation vaccines to protect against the COVID-19 variants, produced at low cost and in large scale, are now urgently needed. The collaboration with Dyadic to use their highly-productive fungal C1-cell protein manufacturing system for this purpose appears to be a logical and promising way forward.”