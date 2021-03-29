 
Schlumberger and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Bring Open, Enterprise-Scale Data Management to the Energy Industry

Schlumberger and Microsoft announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate new technologies for the energy industry. The first offering, the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform—a new industry standard for energy data—is available today. Energy companies will now benefit from an OSDU-compliant solution, and the ability to seamlessly connect to the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment from Schlumberger. The Enterprise Data Management Solution is ready for global customers to deploy on Microsoft Azure, Schlumberger’s preferred global public cloud platform for OSDU-compatible solutions.

The companies’ mutual contributions to the first commercial release of the OSDU Data Platform establish the foundation of the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution. Through this partnership they will enhance the Enterprise Data Management Solution, tighten integration with OSDU and develop new scalable data ingestion capabilities, unified AI templates and domain services. These new joint solutions will be built using industry focused cloud, data and AI innovations and domain expertise from Microsoft and Schlumberger. The companies will work together to bring these new products to market, including sales, service and support.

“Introducing a global cloud-based data solution, built by Schlumberger and Microsoft, means the energy industry can fully embrace their digital transformation with confidence. By working together, we have opened access to data and AI, unlocking significant potential for productivity increases and performance gains across all domains,” comments Hinda Gharbi, executive vice president Services and Equipment, Schlumberger. “These new possibilities and opportunities have become a reality today; our joint solution is available for deployment on Azure across the globe. Our industry can now quicken the pace of innovation to accelerate the digital future of energy.”

“Our expanded partnership with Schlumberger underscores the vision we share to help the energy industry’s digital transformation,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “By harnessing AI technologies, companies can simplify their data to gain valuable insights and streamline workflows. Built on Azure, and open and interoperable by design, these new solutions and platforms will enable every customer and partner in the energy industry to compete and thrive.”

More detail about the current Enterprise Data Management Solution can be found here. Additional information about the future joint solution will come at a later date.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

*Mark of Schlumberger

Schlumberger and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Bring Open, Enterprise-Scale Data Management to the Energy Industry Schlumberger and Microsoft announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate new technologies for the energy industry. The first offering, the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform—a new industry …

