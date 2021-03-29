Vishay Intertechnology’s New FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers Offer Best in Class Reverse Recovery Losses

15 A to 75 A Devices Increase the Efficiency of AC/DC and DC/DC Converters in Automotive and Industrial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 10 new FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers. Offering the best reverse recovery performance for devices in their class, the 15 A, 30 A, 60 A, and 75 A Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of AC/DC and DC/DC converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.



The devices released today offer 30% lower reverse recovery losses than the closest competing rectifiers and 48% lower than previous-generation FRED Pt solutions while maintaining low conduction and switching losses. The result is improved light- and full-load efficiency in high speed LLC output rectification stages for EV/HEV battery charging stations and high frequency stages for UPS applications.