Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Appoints Darla Morse as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Paul J.B. Murphy III, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Darla as our CIO. She brings to Red Robin significant experience enabling business strategies through technology solutions that elevate guest engagement, operational execution and brand affinity. Her strong track record in the restaurant and entertainment industries will help accelerate our transformation strategy and related technology evolution. We believe she is a great fit for our Company as we position our brand for sustained, profitable growth."

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced the appointment of Darla Morse as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective April 12, 2021. In her new role, she will lead the company’s enterprise technology strategy and implementation at Red Robin, including digital platforms, corporate and restaurant systems, data management, security and infrastructure.

Ms. Morse joins Red Robin with more than 25 years of experience in IT, having held senior roles at Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Inspire Brands. Most recently, she served as Chief Information Officer at CKE Restaurants Holdings, where she led all technology and strategy functions for 4,000 company and franchised Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants operating in 45 states and 42 countries. She was recruited to CKE Restaurants by Roark Capital Group, from another of their investments, Inspire Brands, where she previously held the position of Chief Information Officer and led technology strategy for its portfolio of over 7,000 quick-service and casual franchised and company Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic Drive-In restaurants operating across all 50 states.

Ms. Morse holds a Masters of Business Administration from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science from Florida Southern College.

