Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Significant Progress Across Multiple Therapeutic Programs Beyond Oncology

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced progress updates for its Bicycle-based partnered programs outside of oncology.

“Over the last five years, Bicycle’s strategy has been to use our novel technology to discover and develop a pipeline of innovative assets in oncology while additionally using non-dilutive funding and collaborations to explore the therapeutic potential of Bicycles in disease areas outside of oncology. Today, for the first time, we are providing an overview on our progress in demonstrating the broad utility of this platform to create molecules with the potential to treat some of the most serious diseases and address future healthcare challenges,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “It’s incredibly exciting to see how the Company has worked innovatively and highly collaboratively with many diverse institutions to address these challenges and, at the same time, generated significant revenues to offset the costs of developing and progressing our internal oncology pipeline. I would like to thank all of our collaborators for their enthusiasm in this endeavor and look forward to continuing our work to advance these important molecules.”

Bicycle has achieved the first milestone in its collaboration with Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF) and the University of Oxford’s ARUK Oxford Drug Discovery Institute (ODDI)

The Company identified and optimized nM affinity Bicycles to TREM2, a genetically validated target for the treatment of dementia, and nM affinity Bicycles to transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1), a molecular shuttle. In 2019, Bicycle established a collaboration with DDF, later expanded to include ODDI, to use Bicycle technology for the discovery and development of potential novel therapeutics for the treatment of dementia. The three parties are collaborating to identify and characterize Bicycles that bind to and activate TREM2, a genetically validated dementia target. As part of the collaboration, Bicycle is also using its technology to identify binders to TfR1, a blood brain barrier transporter, that could potentially enable delivery of Bicycles, or any other molecular payload, into the central nervous system (CNS), or other organ systems, expressing TfR1. Under the terms of the collaboration with DDF, Bicycle retains all rights to the TfR1 molecules outside of the license granted for use with targets defined within the DDF collaboration.

Bicycle advances platform in multiple anti-infective areas, including antimicrobials and antivirals