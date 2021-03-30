Xebec Supports Fight Against COVID-19 as Hospitals Adopt On-site Oxygen Generation

Medical oxygen has seen surging demand as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Oxygen is used by patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, in addition in patients requiring oxygen for other disease states such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF) and asthma. As a result of the new demand, supply bottlenecks for the gas have been created and this has showcased the challenges with securing oxygen from centralized sources.

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary Inmatec, has received an order for 14 POC medical on-site oxygen generators for hospitals in Moldova. This contract follows a number of recent orders including one placed in December 2020 for 48 units, valued at €1.7 million, for hospitals in India. In addition, Inmatec has completed a number of high-profile deliveries to healthcare facilities in Peru, United Kingdom, Africa and the Middle East.

Xebec is supporting the fight against COVID-19 with its on-site oxygen generation products, which improve the supply and delivery constraints by providing an economical means for on-site production. By adopting these products, hospitals get access to immediate, stable production at up to 60% lower cost and lower carbon emissions than traditional supply options.

“We are proud to be playing our part in fighting the novel coronavirus. Oxygen shortages continue to be rampant around the world in both developed and developing countries. Most importantly, Inmatec enables remote hospitals to have economical access to oxygen for patients on ventilators, in operating theatres under anesthesia, and to fill cylinders. This same technology platform can also be applied for fish farming, wastewater treatment and renewable natural gas production. Xebec is becoming a key player in distributed gas generation with an aim to lower costs and emissions for customers,” stated Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

2020 saw an accelerated adoption of medical on-site oxygen generation

In response to the pandemic, numerous governments implemented measures, adjusted regulations or made direct investments to secure adequate oxygen production. As a result of the improved backdrop, Inmatec delivered 224 oxygen generators in 2020, up from 118 in the previous year, resulting in revenue more than tripling. Xebec expects that customers around the world will continue to recognize the benefits of on-site oxygen generation and consequently has delivered (as of March 22, 2021) 66 units in 2021 to customers around the globe and has received orders for another 67 units.