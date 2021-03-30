 
checkAd

Xebec Supports Fight Against COVID-19 as Hospitals Adopt On-site Oxygen Generation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Continued traction for medical on-site oxygen generators as demand increases worldwide

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary Inmatec, has received an order for 14 POC medical on-site oxygen generators for hospitals in Moldova. This contract follows a number of recent orders including one placed in December 2020 for 48 units, valued at €1.7 million, for hospitals in India. In addition, Inmatec has completed a number of high-profile deliveries to healthcare facilities in Peru, United Kingdom, Africa and the Middle East.

Medical oxygen has seen surging demand as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Oxygen is used by patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, in addition in patients requiring oxygen for other disease states such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF) and asthma. As a result of the new demand, supply bottlenecks for the gas have been created and this has showcased the challenges with securing oxygen from centralized sources.

Xebec is supporting the fight against COVID-19 with its on-site oxygen generation products, which improve the supply and delivery constraints by providing an economical means for on-site production. By adopting these products, hospitals get access to immediate, stable production at up to 60% lower cost and lower carbon emissions than traditional supply options.

“We are proud to be playing our part in fighting the novel coronavirus. Oxygen shortages continue to be rampant around the world in both developed and developing countries. Most importantly, Inmatec enables remote hospitals to have economical access to oxygen for patients on ventilators, in operating theatres under anesthesia, and to fill cylinders. This same technology platform can also be applied for fish farming, wastewater treatment and renewable natural gas production. Xebec is becoming a key player in distributed gas generation with an aim to lower costs and emissions for customers,” stated Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

2020 saw an accelerated adoption of medical on-site oxygen generation
In response to the pandemic, numerous governments implemented measures, adjusted regulations or made direct investments to secure adequate oxygen production. As a result of the improved backdrop, Inmatec delivered 224 oxygen generators in 2020, up from 118 in the previous year, resulting in revenue more than tripling. Xebec expects that customers around the world will continue to recognize the benefits of on-site oxygen generation and consequently has delivered (as of March 22, 2021) 66 units in 2021 to customers around the globe and has received orders for another 67 units.

Seite 1 von 3
Xebec Adsorption Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xebec Supports Fight Against COVID-19 as Hospitals Adopt On-site Oxygen Generation Continued traction for medical on-site oxygen generators as demand increases worldwideMONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
16.03.21
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
15.03.21
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New Zealand
12.03.21
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
11.03.21
Xebec to Announce Q4 and Year End 2020 Results on March 25 and Host Investor Webinar

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
278
Xebec Adsorption - ein aufsteigender Stern am Cleantech Himmel? Renewable Gas und Wasserstoff