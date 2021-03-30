This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”) in connection with the public offer by Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V. (“the Offeror”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi (“Sanofi”), for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis launched on February 12, 2021 (the “Offer”). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) on February 10, 2021 and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) on February 11, 2021 (the “Offer Memorandum”). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release will have the meaning given thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

Kiadis EGM adopts all resolutions related to the

recommended public offer by Sanofi