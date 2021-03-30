Humana Healthy Horizons Partners with GoNoodle to Boost Physical and Mental Health for 2.4 Million Kids

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced a partnership with GoNoodle, an interactive mindfulness and physical activity platform, to help more than two million K-6 th grade kids, their parents and teachers. The partnership will impact families across seven states along with thousands of participating schools and teachers. Those states include Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas and Georgia.

GoNoodle lets teachers interact with students while leveraging a library of movement and mindfulness videos. Parents and families can download a free mobile app to access a variety of programming to help kids find focus, get active and turn screen time into active time. Humana and GoNoodle will engage users with custom, downloadable activities that align with Humana’s goal of improving the health of the communities it serves.

“Humana is proud to partner with GoNoodle as an advocate for teachers and schools in support of families and children through education, fun and interactive healthy-lifestyle content that meets them where they are, at home or on the go,” said John Barger, Humana’s Medicaid President. “GoNoodle’s expansive digital resources further Humana’s commitment to addressing whole person health with the people and communities that need it most.”

Whole person health and wellness has always been a focus of both Humana and GoNoodle - and the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have brought it to the forefront for more educators and parents. As the world has been focused on critical physical health needs, educators and parents have also been struggling to keep the kids in their lives moving and active during heavily-sedentary, online learning.

“Now more than ever, educators and parents are searching for tools to help keep their kids engaged, active, and focused in the classroom and at home,” said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. “Our partnership with Humana aligns with our mission to bring good energy and helpful, digital resources to kids and the adults who love them.”

About Humana Healthy Horizons

In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members. Nationally, we serve Medicaid enrollees through Medicaid Managed Care (MMC), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) programs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Financial Alignment Initiative Dual Demonstrations, MA, D‐SNPs, and PDPs.