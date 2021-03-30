 
checkAd

Humana Healthy Horizons Partners with GoNoodle to Boost Physical and Mental Health for 2.4 Million Kids

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced a partnership with GoNoodle, an interactive mindfulness and physical activity platform, to help more than two million K-6th grade kids, their parents and teachers. The partnership will impact families across seven states along with thousands of participating schools and teachers. Those states include Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas and Georgia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005359/en/

GoNoodle lets teachers interact with students while leveraging a library of movement and mindfulness videos. Parents and families can download a free mobile app to access a variety of programming to help kids find focus, get active and turn screen time into active time. Humana and GoNoodle will engage users with custom, downloadable activities that align with Humana’s goal of improving the health of the communities it serves.

“Humana is proud to partner with GoNoodle as an advocate for teachers and schools in support of families and children through education, fun and interactive healthy-lifestyle content that meets them where they are, at home or on the go,” said John Barger, Humana’s Medicaid President. “GoNoodle’s expansive digital resources further Humana’s commitment to addressing whole person health with the people and communities that need it most.”

Whole person health and wellness has always been a focus of both Humana and GoNoodle - and the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have brought it to the forefront for more educators and parents. As the world has been focused on critical physical health needs, educators and parents have also been struggling to keep the kids in their lives moving and active during heavily-sedentary, online learning.

“Now more than ever, educators and parents are searching for tools to help keep their kids engaged, active, and focused in the classroom and at home,” said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. “Our partnership with Humana aligns with our mission to bring good energy and helpful, digital resources to kids and the adults who love them.”

About Humana Healthy Horizons

In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members. Nationally, we serve Medicaid enrollees through Medicaid Managed Care (MMC), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) programs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Financial Alignment Initiative Dual Demonstrations, MA, D‐SNPs, and PDPs.

Seite 1 von 2
Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Healthy Horizons Partners with GoNoodle to Boost Physical and Mental Health for 2.4 Million Kids Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced a partnership with GoNoodle, an interactive mindfulness and physical activity platform, to help more than two million K-6th …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Humana Inc. to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on April 28, 2021
24.03.21
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and Growing Local Food Collaborative
24.03.21
Epic and Humana Deliver on Commitment to Enhance Connectivity and Collaboration Among Patients, Providers, and Health Plans
23.03.21
Humana Adds H Mart to List of National Retailers for Healthy Foods Card Benefit
22.03.21
Humana Announces Plan for CFO Transition
17.03.21
AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration
16.03.21
Humana Introduces CenterWell as the New Brand for a Range of Its Payer-Agnostic Health Care Services Offerings
03.03.21
Humana and the University of Houston Announce New Value-based Care Specialization Program
02.03.21
Conviva Grows Florida Footprint by Acquiring Network of 12 Health Centers and 49 Affiliate Practices