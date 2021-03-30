SeaBird Exploration Plc Contract update
30 March 2021, Limassol, Cyprus
Reference is made to the announcement on 2 November 2020 regarding a contract award for a 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region. The survey which was originally expected to commence in Q1 2021 has
been postponed and is now expected to start in late Q2 2021.
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
