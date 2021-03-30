 
SeaBird Exploration Plc Contract update

30 March 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

Reference is made to the announcement on 2 November 2020 regarding a contract award for a 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region. The survey which was originally expected to commence in Q1 2021 has been postponed and is now expected to start in late Q2 2021.
    

For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen
CEO
Mob: +47 941 19 191

or

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


