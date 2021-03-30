Repare Therapeutics to Introduce RP-6306, a Potent and Specific Inhibitor of a Novel Target, at Virtual Investor Day on April 8

The event will focus on RP-6306, a potent and selective inhibitor of a novel target that is synthetic lethal with CCNE-1 amplification. The Company expects to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in the second quarter of 2021, one quarter earlier than prior guidance.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Repare Therapeutics’ executive management team will be joined by two distinguished physicians:

To access the event virtual event, please dial (833) 638-9655 (U.S. and Canada) or (602) 585-9856 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 1093819. A live video webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About RP-6306

RP-6306 is the result of Repare’s proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification, which typically do not respond well to platinum or PARP inhibitor treatment. Through Repare’s SNIPRx screen campaign for targets that are SL with CCNE1 amplification, the Company has identified and validated a novel SL gene that is believed to have the characteristics of a therapeutic target. Subsequently, the Company developed novel and selective inhibitors against the target that have repeatedly demonstrated compelling anti-tumor activity and announced the advancement of a clinical candidate for this potential first-in-class program. Repare anticipates initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-6306 in the second quarter of 2021. This trial is expected to enroll patients suffering from recurrent tumors characterized by CCNE1 amplification and other genomic alterations predicted to be sensitive to RP-6306. The primary objective of the trial is to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule for RP-6306 for further studies as monotherapy and to assess preliminary safety in patients. An additional trial is planned to evaluate combination with approved anticancer agents.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential best-in-class ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Polθ inhibitor program. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

