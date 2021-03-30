 
checkAd

Repare Therapeutics to Introduce RP-6306, a Potent and Specific Inhibitor of a Novel Target, at Virtual Investor Day on April 8

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Repare Therapeutics’ executive management team will be joined by two distinguished physicians:

  • Carol Aghajanian, MD, Chief, Gynecologic Medical Oncology Service, Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
  • Timothy Yap, MBBS, PhD, FRCP, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

The event will focus on RP-6306, a potent and selective inhibitor of a novel target that is synthetic lethal with CCNE-1 amplification. The Company expects to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in the second quarter of 2021, one quarter earlier than prior guidance.

To access the event virtual event, please dial (833) 638-9655 (U.S. and Canada) or (602) 585-9856 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 1093819. A live video webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About RP-6306

RP-6306 is the result of Repare’s proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification, which typically do not respond well to platinum or PARP inhibitor treatment. Through Repare’s SNIPRx screen campaign for targets that are SL with CCNE1 amplification, the Company has identified and validated a novel SL gene that is believed to have the characteristics of a therapeutic target. Subsequently, the Company developed novel and selective inhibitors against the target that have repeatedly demonstrated compelling anti-tumor activity and announced the advancement of a clinical candidate for this potential first-in-class program. Repare anticipates initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-6306 in the second quarter of 2021. This trial is expected to enroll patients suffering from recurrent tumors characterized by CCNE1 amplification and other genomic alterations predicted to be sensitive to RP-6306. The primary objective of the trial is to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule for RP-6306 for further studies as monotherapy and to assess preliminary safety in patients. An additional trial is planned to evaluate combination with approved anticancer agents.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential best-in-class ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Polθ inhibitor program. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Repare Therapeutics to Introduce RP-6306, a Potent and Specific Inhibitor of a Novel Target, at Virtual Investor Day on April 8 Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Repare Therapeutics Insiders Establish Automatic Securities Disposition Plans
04.03.21
Repare Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results