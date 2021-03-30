SO WHAT: If you purchased Ubiquiti securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) resulting from allegations that Ubiquiti may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2069.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 11, 2021, Ubiquiti disclosed that a breach involving a third-party cloud provider had exposed customer account credentials. On this news, Ubiquiti’s share price fell $13.69 per share, or 5%, over the next two trading days, damaging investors.

Then on March 30, 2021, the Krebs on Security posted an article entitled “Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach ‘Catastrophic’” stating that “[n]ow a source who participated in the response to that breach alleges Ubiquiti massively downplayed a ‘catastrophic’ incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication.” Further, the article quoted a letter from the source to the European Data Protection Supervisor stating “[i]t was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers” and “[t]he breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers’ devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk.”

On this news, Ubiquiti’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 30, 2021, damaging investors.

