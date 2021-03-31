On 30 March 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced its shareholders meeting resolution to increase the share capital by ISK 2,509,934,076, to be paid to TM hf. („TM“) shareholders for their shares in TM in relation to the merger of the two entities and Lykill fjármögnun hf.



The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Iceland Revenue and Customs and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4.696.651.571.



It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.



