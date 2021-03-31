 
checkAd

Aemetis Receives LCFS Pathway Approval Utilizing Dairy Biogas For Production of Renewable Transportation Fuel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

Negative 426 Carbon Intensity Biogas Used as Process Energy to Reduce Ethanol CI and Generate Additional LCFS Credits

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireAemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that it has received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for a new LCFS Tier 2 fuel pathway for the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes ethanol production plant utilizing renewable dairy biogas as a process energy input. The new pathway reduces the carbon intensity (CI) of Aemetis’ fuel ethanol from 67.3 to 65.6 utilizing dairy biogas from two dairies with an average CI score of negative 426 (-426).  

Aemetis began operating two anaerobic dairy digesters and a 4-mile private pipeline in September 2020 near the company’s ethanol biorefinery in Keyes, California. The new ethanol pathway certification from CARB is effective as of October 1, 2020.

The Aemetis Central Dairy Digester Project is a collection of dairy lagoon anerobic digesters that are built, owned, and operated by Aemetis Biogas LLC utilizing waste animal manure to generate renewable methane gas to produce negative carbon intensity RNG for transportation use to displace petroleum diesel fuel.  An estimated 25% of methane emissions in California is produced by dairy waste lagoons. 

Once complete, the Aemetis Central Dairy Digester Project is expected to include over 30 dairy digesters in the current phase (with plans to expand to more than 52 dairies), and utilize 36 miles of private pipeline owned by Aemetis, a centralized gas clean up unit located at the Aemetis Keyes ethanol biorefinery, a Renewable Natural Gas onsite fueling station, and an interconnection to PG&E’s natural gas pipeline.

“This is another significant step in our multi-year plan to de-carbonize the Keyes ethanol production facility,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, Inc.  “This CARB Pathway approval is our first utilization of negative CI dairy biogas to produce transportation fuel.  The Aemetis Keyes biorefinery is expected to serve as the hub for the processing and distribution of our negative carbon intensity RNG and allow us to serve multiple markets with low or below zero CI liquid and gas renewable fuels.  We’d like to thank the staff at CARB for their diligent and professional work. We look forward to working with them as we rapidly expand the deployment of our negative CI transportation fuel,” added McAfee.

Seite 1 von 3
Aemetis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aemetis Receives LCFS Pathway Approval Utilizing Dairy Biogas For Production of Renewable Transportation Fuel Negative 426 Carbon Intensity Biogas Used as Process Energy to Reduce Ethanol CI and Generate Additional LCFS Credits CUPERTINO, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Aemetis Receives Approval for 32 Mile Extension of Biogas Pipeline for Dairy RNG Project
16.03.21
Aemetis India Renewable Fuels Plant Selected for $3 Million Per Month Supply of Biodiesel to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport
16.03.21
Vergiss Shell! Diese Bio-Kraftstoff-Aktien sind richtige Raketen
12.03.21
Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the 33rdRoth Capital Conference on March 15-17, 2021
09.03.21
Aemetis to Review Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on March 11, 2021
01.03.21
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:51 Uhr
135
Aemetis-erneuerbare Brennstoffe und Biochemikalien