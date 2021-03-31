 
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

On March 31, 2021, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1125 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $157,057,179, of which $146,653,439 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on March 31, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current

Distribution

 

Percentage

Breakdown of

Current Distribution

 

Total Cumulative Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

 

Percentage Breakdown

of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

 

0%

 

$0.0341

 

5%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

