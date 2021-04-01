 
Velodyne Lidar Announces Multi-Year Agreement With AGM Systems LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a multi-year agreement with AGM Systems LLC, which provides state-of-the-art hardware and software technology for the collection, processing and analysis of air and mobile mapping data. AGM Systems will utilize Velodyne’s Ultra Puck lidar sensor in their new AGM-MS3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) mapping solution. This solution is their second generation of one of the most popular UAV lidar scanning technologies for mapping in Russia. AGM Systems serves global leaders in the energy sector with its multi-functional, high performance technology based on Velodyne’s lidar.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005195/en/

AGM Systems will utilize Velodyne’s Ultra Puck lidar sensor in their new AGM-MS3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) mapping solution. This solution is their second generation of one of the most popular UAV lidar scanning technologies for mapping in Russia. (Photo: AGM Systems)

AGM Systems LLC is the first company in Russia to use lidar on fixed-wing-type UAVs, choosing Velodyne for the high quality, low power consumption and reliability of its technology. AGM Systems’ Velodyne lidar-enabled UAV solutions have been validated by the experience of their customers and partners.

“The data quality of the AGM-MS3, enabled by Velodyne Lidar’s Ultra Puck, is confirmed by assessments carried out at a specialized testing site of the university,” said Kamina Nadezha, Rector, Moscow State University of Geodesy and Cartography. “In the course of the study, the accuracy, detail, repeatability and stability of the system were evaluated. At the moment, this is the best solution on the Russian market for UAV mapping with lidar, verified by our university.”

Combined use of AGM-PS inertial navigation systems, highly detailed Velodyne Lidar output and proprietary software makes it possible to obtain centimeter-level accuracy when scanning from heights of up to 200 meters. A key factor for UAVs is navigation and safe landing, which is why AGM Systems chose Velodyne’s precise, compact Ultra Puck lidar sensor.

“Velodyne’s Ultra Puck lidar sensors are reliable, accurate and versatile technological solutions,” said Mischenko Yury, Production Director, AGM Systems LLC. “They meet the needs of our customers with low weight, low power consumption, and ease of integration. Velodyne is a well-respected name in the industry and a valued partner for us.”

