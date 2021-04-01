Merck Completes Acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics

Following the finalization of the tender offer, Merck completed the acquisition of Pandion today through a merger of Merck’s wholly-owned subsidiary with and into Pandion in which all shares not tendered into the offer were cancelled and converted into the right to receive cash equal to the $60 offer price per share, without interest, less any applicable tax withholding. At the completion of the merger, Pandion became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck. The common stock of Pandion will no longer be listed or traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the successful completion of the cash tender offer, through a subsidiary, for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAND) at a purchase price of $60 per share. As of the tender offer expiration, 27,770,123 shares of common stock of Pandion were validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 88.6% percent of the outstanding common stock of Pandion on a fully diluted basis. All such shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and Merck expects to promptly pay for such shares.

