Journey Medical Corporation Enters $7.5 Million Line of Credit Agreement with East West Bank

The line of credit is secured by Journey Medical’s receivables and cash. Interest on the line is the greater of 4.25% or the Prime Rate plus 1%. The agreement expires in 36 months. Journey Medical intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the advancement of the Company’s portfolio.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”), a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with East West Bank (“EWB”) in which EWB will provide a $7.5 million working capital line of credit.

Claude Maraoui, President and Chief Executive Officer of Journey Medical, stated, “We are pleased to work with EWB to support our operating needs and future growth ambitions. With access to these funds, we will continue executing our plan to acquire additional dermatology products while continuing to commercialize our seven marketed prescription products that help treat and heal common skin conditions.”

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”) is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage pharmaceutical products and product candidates. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.