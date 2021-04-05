Otonomy Announces Presentation of OTO-313 Clinical Results at American Neurotology Society Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the presentation of previously disclosed clinical results from the successful OTO-313 Phase 1/2 trial at the upcoming American Neurotology Society’s 56th Annual Spring Meeting, which is part of the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meeting (COSM), to be held virtually April 7-11, 2021. The oral presentation will be delivered on April 10, 2021 at 5:07 p.m. EDT by Kenneth Maxwell, M.D., a Neurotologist at Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Dr. Maxwell was an investigator in the trial.



“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present clinical results from the OTO-313 Phase 1/2 trial to the neurotology community during the COSM conference,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “Tinnitus is a common condition seen by neurotologists who unfortunately have no approved drug treatments to offer patients. The Phase 2 trial we recently initiated builds on the encouraging Phase 1/2 results and is a significant step forward for this important program.”