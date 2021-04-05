 
Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MALVERN, Pa., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 9:00 a.m., U.S. eastern time, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Vishay has adopted a virtual annual meeting in 2021 due to health, transportation, and other logistical issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual meeting will be accessible to stockholders via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VSH2021.

United States Securities and Exchange Commission rules allow the Company to mail a notice to its stockholders advising that its proxy statement, annual report to stockholders, electronic proxy card and related materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet. Stockholders may then access these materials and vote over the Internet or request delivery of a full set of materials by mail or email. Vishay has elected to utilize this process for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The proxy materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet, at http://ir.vishay.com.

These rules give Vishay the opportunity to serve stockholders more efficiently by making the proxy materials available quickly online and reducing costs associated with printing and postage. Stockholders who receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials will not receive a paper or electronic copy of the proxy materials unless they request a copy using the procedure described in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and posted on the investor relations section of Vishay’s website, at http://ir.vishay.com.

To participate in the virtual meeting, stockholders will need the control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on their proxy card, or on their voting instruction form. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will be", "will", "may" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Among the factors that could cause the Company’s 2021 annual meeting logistical arrangements to change include: general business and economic conditions; imposition of restrictive governmental regulations implemented to address public health concerns; or operational delays or difficulties because of the novel coronavirus or similar diseases, or uncertainty regarding the same. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology

Contact:                                                   
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


