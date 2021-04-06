 
KKR Closes US$15 Billion Asian Fund IV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021   

Leading global investment firm KKR today announced the final close of KKR Asian Fund IV (the “Fund”), a US$15 billion fund focused on investments in private equity transactions across the Asia Pacific region. KKR will be investing approximately US$1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors through the Firm and its employees’ commitments.

“Over the last 16 years we have strategically built our Asia Pacific platform and diverse regional team to unlock what we believe are some of the most compelling investment opportunities in the world given Asia Pacific’s growth and dynamism,” said Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific. “Our new flagship private equity fund meaningfully adds to our multi-asset platform and strengthens our investment position across the region. We are grateful to our investors who have acknowledged the success of our Asia Pacific strategy and share our conviction in the tremendous potential that the region’s businesses hold.”

Today’s announcement builds on the momentum across KKR’s Asia Pacific platform. In January, the Firm announced the final closings of its inaugural pan-regional infrastructure and real estate funds – the US$3.9 billion Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors Fund and US$1.7 billion Asia Real Estate Partners Fund.

Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity at KKR, said, “The opportunity for private equity investment across Asia Pacific is phenomenal. While each market is unique, the long-term fundamentals underpinning the region’s growth are consistent – the demand for consumption upgrades, a fast-growing middle class, rising urbanization, and technological disruption. We are excited by the diverse opportunities we see and are pleased to deepen our commitment to the region with the close of our new fund.”

“Companies across Asia Pacific are recognizing their potential to become not only national and regional champions but also global leaders in their industries,” added Ashish Shastry, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity at KKR. “Today, with Asian Fund IV and KKR’s local-global partnership approach, we are better positioned than ever to support the expansion of the companies that fuel Asia Pacific’s economy, fund their innovation, and build technology leaders.”

KKR’s Asia Pacific private equity platform takes a flexible investment approach with the ability to pivot across sectors and markets to pursue the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunities. Through Asian Fund IV, KKR plans to pursue opportunities stemming from rising consumption and urbanization trends, as well as corporate carve-outs, spin-offs, and consolidation as companies look to optimize their portfolios. This strategy is led by a team of approximately 70 investment professionals based in eight offices across six major Asia Pacific markets. The team is supported by locally based operational and capital markets experts in KKR Capstone and KKR Capital Markets. KKR’s approach to investing in Asia Pacific combines deep local market knowledge and relationships with the Firm’s global network and resource platform to create value through portfolio company growth, acquisitions, and global expansion.

