Questerre and ZEG Power sign letter of intent for blue hydrogen

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with ZEG Power AS (“ZEG Power”), a private Norwegian company, to evaluate their proprietary leading edge blue hydrogen technology for the Company’s Clean Tech Energy project in Quebec.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “We believe hydrogen will become a cornerstone of the emerging circular economy. As we move from near zero emissions responsible production of natural gas to the idea of zero emissions consumption, the technologies to capture the carbon emissions are essential. ZEG Power has designed a one step process that produces hydrogen and captures the carbon dioxide with improved economics. We are studying how to incorporate it into our project in Quebec.”

He added, “Our goal is a material net negative carbon project. Through reducing, recycling, and storing of emissions we can create a paradigm shift in what sustainable energy is. The ZEG Power process produces zero emissions hydrogen and a pure stream of carbon dioxide that can be recycled to make other low emissions products including concrete, plastics, fertilizer, and other industrial feedstocks. Any excess emissions can be permanently stored.”

Pursuant to the LOI, the companies will explore joint venture opportunities to apply the ZEG Power technology to produce clean hydrogen and/or clean power from Questerre’s Clean Gas project. This will include the engineering and economic due diligence for a demonstration plant concept and subsequent scale up to larger commercial plants. Subject to requisite corporate approvals, Questerre will have an exclusive right to the ZEG Power technology in Canada for a period of one year from the completion of the engineering with a right of first refusal in Canada thereafter.

In a statement on the joint venture, Kathrine K. Ryengen, Chief Commercial Officer of ZEG Power, commented, “We are very pleased to announce the cooperation with Questerre. Their Clean Tech Energy project in Quebec represents a unique opportunity for us to commercialize our technology in Canada. We will build on the learnings from the engineering recently completed for our first plant at the CCB Energy Park in Kollsnes, on the west coast of Norway, where we expect production to commence in 2022.”