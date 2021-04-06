Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT Over 6m From Koula Underground Extension Drilling

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce initial results from the newly discovered Sunbird prospect, located less than 2km from the primary Antenna deposit, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire. Additionally, the Company has continued to extend the Koula underground mineralized envelope drilling a further 120m down-plunge from the previous deepest drilling at the high grade Koula deposit.

