Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT Over 6m From Koula Underground Extension Drilling
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce initial results from the newly discovered Sunbird prospect, located less than 2km from the primary Antenna deposit, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire. Additionally, the Company has continued to extend the Koula underground mineralized envelope drilling a further 120m down-plunge from the previous deepest drilling at the high grade Koula deposit.
Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects (Graphic: Business Wire)
Séguéla Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire:
Highlights from Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Diamond tail (“RD”) drilling
Sunbird
- 13 metres (“m”) at 15.6 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) in drill hole SGRC1099 from 111m including 2m at 86.6 g/t Au from 113m
18m at 3.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1103 from 22m, followed by a separate interval of:
- 17m at 1.5 g/t Au from 54m
4m at 8.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1105 from 58m, followed by a separate interval of:
- 14m at 4.1g/t Au from 75m
- 15m at 3.7 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1138 from 11m
- 9m at 4.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1092 from 30m
8m at 3.8 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1094 from 16m, preceded by a separate interval of:
- 7m at 1.5 g/t Au from 0m
- 25m at 1.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1139 from 50m including 1m at 24.3g/t Au from 57m
29m at 1.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1140 from 21m, followed by a separate interval of:
- 9m at 2.1g/t Au from 68m
- 5m at 6.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1098 from 34m
4m at 5.2g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1106 from 123m, followed by a separate interval of:
- 14m at 1.7g/t Au also in drill hole SGRC1106 from 141m
Koula
- 6m at 10.8 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1101 from 355m including 2m at 26.6g/t from 358m
“We continue to see the significant exploration prospectivity of Séguéla with the discovery of Sunbird, which has the potential to be another high grade prospect within close proximity to our planned operations and infrastructure,” stated John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The initial results from Sunbird build upon the success of the discovery of Koula, as our exploration team has identified and targeted the north-south striking structure that hosts Koula and Ancien. Similar to Koula, our first round of drilling at Sunbird has returned consistent near-surface mineralization with high grade components over a larger strike length. Given the success of the first pass shallow scout drilling at Sunbird along an 800m strike length, we are looking forward to the next phase of drilling testing the open nature down dip and along strike as we advance Sunbird through to resource status.
Wertpapier
