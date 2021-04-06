AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees’ acceptance of employment with the company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors. The stock options were granted on April 1, 2021, with an exercise price of $12.31 per share, representing the closing price of AVROBIO’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date.

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that the company has granted non-statutory stock options for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock to 10 new employees as inducement awards under the company’s 2019 Inducement Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option awards have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25 percent of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employees’ new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the option awards is subject to continued service with AVROBIO by the employee through the applicable vesting dates.

