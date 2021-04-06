Bombardier Confirms VistaJet as Customer for Previously Disclosed Order for 10 Challenger 350 Aircraft

VistaJet, a longtime Bombardier customer, has also taken delivery of its first two Global 7500 business jets. The flagship Global 7500 business jet elevates the passenger experience with the smoothest ride and a true four-zone cabin designed to be a home and office in the skies. Bombardier recently celebrated the milestone 50 th delivery of this unparalleled aircraft, which has the longest range among business jets.

MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to confirm that worldwide fleet operator VistaJet is the customer for a previously disclosed firm order for 10 Challenger 350 business jets. Bombardier announced the sale involving its best-selling Challenger platform on December 23. It was one of the largest biggest jet orders of 2020.

Leading global business aviation company VistaJet said in a press release issued today that its firm order for 10 Challenger 350 business jets is in response to “a growing and urgent demand” in the super midsize segment. The best-selling Bombardier Challenger 350 aircraft represents the total package of performance and cabin experience. It is the ideal business jet to respond to a growing interest in private aviation amid a worldwide pandemic.

Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier, said: "We are extremely proud of our long-standing partnership with VistaJet and are thrilled that they have again chosen Bombardier aircraft to support their fleet expansion plans. With unmatched performance and comfort, the Global 7500 and Challenger 350 are the perfect aircraft to support VistaJet’s rapid growth as more people turn to business aviation and the enhanced safety and reliability it provides.”

Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman, VistaJet, said: “It is an incredibly exciting time as VistaJet transforms the architecture of how companies and individuals fly. We continue to see rapid acceleration in new Members, which is driven by corporate and executive demand for our business mobility offerings. Global private aviation networks will be even more vital to support businesses and the economy. The expansion of our worldwide fleet will guarantee our customers full confidence in a consistent flying experience anywhere in the world — offering the best value in the industry through our unique asset-light flight solutions. We remain committed to providing critical support to businesses in this new world — we kept our business steady during 2020 and we are already seeing much increased demand for VistaJet’s asset-free solutions in 2021 and beyond.”

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

