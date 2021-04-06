 
‘9 Elements’ Cleaning Collection Rolls Out to Combat Hard Water Issues Found in 85% of American Households

9 Elements is a line of laundry and home care products with vinegar and plant based ingredients that are super-charged by science and breakthrough technology to tackle the toughest cleaning problems without sacrificing quality over clean.

“Did you know that every time you clean your home or clothes, your water is actually working against you?” said Sammy Wang, Senior Design Scientist who orchestrates bringing the science of products to life. “Hard water is present in 85% of US homes and contains dissolved minerals and heavy metals. While not harmful, these minerals and heavy metals are the culprits behind some of the toughest cleaning challenges because they trap residues and odors like a glue. Invisible to the eye at first, these deposits build up over time and can cause problems like soap scum, stiff and faded fabrics, spots on glasses and so much more – until now.”

While a lot of consumers create their own vinegar based cleaning products, 9 Elements took it to a new level by super-charging the power of vinegar so the product can dissolve hard water build-up and release trapped residues and odors. Made with never more than 9 ingredients, it’s an easy choice for an everyday, and more importantly, effective clean.

Complete with a laundry detergent, purifying softener, multi-purpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner and liquid dish soap, each product is formulated to purify fabrics, dishes, and kitchen and bathroom surfaces.

9 Elements Product Line: A line of fabric and home care products that meets EPA Safer Choice Product Standards.

  • Laundry Care: 9 Elements fabric care products are gentle on skin and leave a light fresh scent from essential oils:
    • Laundry Detergent: Purifies fabrics from hard water build-up and trapped odors.
    • Purifying Softener: Like a detox for clothes, removes hard water metals and trapped odors to soften fabrics and restore colors.
  • Home Cleaning: Made without artificial preservatives, dyes, thickeners and synthetic fragrances:
    • Bathroom Cleaner: The breakthrough formula cleans soap scum, hard water buildup, and grime while remaining safe for use on everyday bathroom surfaces like ceramic, tile, and porcelain.
    • Multi-Purpose Cleaner: Dissolves greasy residues, removes tough soap scum, and fights hard-water stains on everyday surfaces like hardwood, stainless steel, granite, glass, and more.
    • Dish Soap: Vinegar powered to remove grease and residues, like hard water minerals and tough coffee & tea stains.

To learn more about 9 Elements, visit: https://nine-elements.com/

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news

