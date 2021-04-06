‘9 Elements’ Cleaning Collection Rolls Out to Combat Hard Water Issues Found in 85% of American Households

9 Elements is a line of laundry and home care products with vinegar and plant based ingredients that are super-charged by science and breakthrough technology to tackle the toughest cleaning problems without sacrificing quality over clean.

“Did you know that every time you clean your home or clothes, your water is actually working against you?” said Sammy Wang, Senior Design Scientist who orchestrates bringing the science of products to life. “Hard water is present in 85% of US homes and contains dissolved minerals and heavy metals. While not harmful, these minerals and heavy metals are the culprits behind some of the toughest cleaning challenges because they trap residues and odors like a glue. Invisible to the eye at first, these deposits build up over time and can cause problems like soap scum, stiff and faded fabrics, spots on glasses and so much more – until now.”