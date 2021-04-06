Actress Jordana Brewster Joins Clearblue for Real Talk Around Trying to Conceive and Fertility with #Conceivinghood Campaign

Motherhood. Womanhood. Fatherhood. Parenthood. There seems to be a name for every life journey, except one, ‘Conceivinghood’ — a new term and now a public conversation to acknowledge the pre-pregnancy phase. Clearblue is bringing attention to what can be a quiet yet, emotional time period among those on their conception journey in hopes to offer support, guidance and education.

Clearblue #Conceivinghood event information (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many people struggling to conceive want to feel hopeful and that they’re not alone. In a survey conducted by OnePoll for Clearblue, 33% of survey respondents trying to conceive initially believed it would take them less than three months to get pregnant; however, almost one in six couples surveyed said they have struggled with fertility issues noting it has taken five months of “trying” on average to successfully conceive1.

“My Conceivinghood journey definitely took a toll on me,” said Jordana Brewster. “I saw a lot of ‘not pregnant’ multiple times. Through it all, it was the immense support from my family and friends that helped me stay positive. I know everyone’s story isn’t the same, but I hope those out there struggling find solace and hope through Clearblue’s #Conceivinghood campaign. That’s why I’m so honored to join Clearblue to shed light on an intimate topic that so many people keep private.”

The idea behind Conceivinghood was to create a community where those who are struggling to conceive can share their stories, feelings and pain in a safe and supportive environment while also getting help and, regaining hope from a community of people who resonate with the issues at hand. Since its inception in 2020, Clearblue’s #Conceivinghood campaign has provided support and guidance for those struggling on their Trying to Conceive (TTC) journey and has no plans of slowing down. Of those surveyed, 40% believe that more resources or support would help them in the long run and 64% of couples acknowledge that hearing stories about others overcoming fertility problems gives them hope1.