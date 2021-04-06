 
On April 6th, 2021, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document and Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.21-0261.

It includes:

  • the Annual Financial Report (RFA);
  • items from the Management Report;
  • the Report on Corporate Governance;
  • the Non-Financial Performance Statement (DPEF);
  • shareholders’ consultation on compensation items due or allocated to executive directors in respect of fiscal 2020 and submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting, dated May 20th, 2021 ("Say on Pay");
  • the Statutory Auditors’ reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees
  • Information relating to the Shareholders’ Mixed General Meeting, dated May 20th, in particular draft resolutions

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB’s website.

Next key dates - 2021

   

 

April 22 | after market closes

   

Q1 2021 sales and financial data

May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time)

   

Annual General Meeting

July 23 | before market opens

   

H1 2021 sales and results

October 26 | after market closes

   

9-month 2021 sales and financial data

www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – with a share capital of €55,337,770 – Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

