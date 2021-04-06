JMP Group Announces Addition of Alfredo Barreto, Jr. to Investment Banking Division

“The cannabis sector has been an expanding focus for JMP over the past year, and Alfredo’s arrival cements our commitment to the space,” said Mark Lehmann, president of JMP Group. “From an investment perspective, the cannabis industry is still young and highly dynamic. Our coverage of the sector continues our firm’s history of serving growth companies and their investors with expert investment banking and equity research capabilities as the industries around them mature and innovate.”

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP ), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that Alfredo Barreto, Jr. has joined JMP Securities as a managing director in its investment banking group. Based in the firm’s San Francisco office, Mr. Barreto will advise corporate clients in the cannabis industry.

“Alfredo is a seasoned investment banker with extensive experience in consumer and specialty retail, along with a variety of other high-growth sectors,” said Gavin Slader, co-head of investment banking at JMP Securities. “His transactional background and industry relationships will make him a key advisor to entrepreneurs and executives seeking differentiated strategic advice and top-tier execution capabilities as they build, finance, and monetize cannabis and cannabis-adjacent businesses in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

Prior to joining JMP Securities, Mr. Barreto was a partner at Wood Warren & Co., a Bay Area boutique investment bank serving the food, beverage, and agriculture industries. He was previously a managing director leading financial sponsor coverage at The Silverfern Group, after serving as co-head of West Coast consumer and retail investment banking at J.P. Morgan Securities. Mr. Barreto began his Wall Street career as a member of the mergers and acquisitions group and the global retail coverage group at Morgan Stanley & Co. He holds an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA degree from Columbia University.

