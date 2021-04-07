 
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 and All Other Leronlimab Indications

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with potential multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it has executed an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil. This commercial agreement will enable Biomm to sell leronlimab in Brazil following regulatory clearance.

CytoDyn has committed to conduct clinical trials in Brazil for all current indications for leronlimab (i.e., Long-Hauler COVID-19, NASH and cancer).

Heraldo Marchezini, Chief Executive Officer of Biomm S.A., commented, “We are very pleased with our recently executed exclusive supply and distribution agreement with CytoDyn. Our urgent goal is to provide leronlimab to Brazilians critically ill with COVID-19.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, stated, “We are excited to reach this milestone for the potential benefit of Brazilian patients. Mr. Marchezini and his team have worked tirelessly to advance our commercial agreement and we look forward to a long-term relationship with Biomm. I am very grateful to Mr. Marchezini and his team for expediting our efforts to advance the availability of leronlimab for all patients who might benefit from this immune modulator product.”

About Biomm S.A.
Biomm's mission is to develop, produce and market global competitive biomedicines with quality and accessibility. The company's focus is developing biological products, aiming to guarantee national self-sufficiency. Due to its innovator DNA, the company is pioneer in biotechnological drugs in Brazil. Founded in 2002, Biomm’s headquarters and factory are in Nova Lima (MG), with capacity to produce 20 million of insulin per year, based on advanced and innovative technologies that guarantee the medicines quality. The company is listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (BVMF: BIOM3). For further information access www.biomm.com.

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted CytoDyn Fast Track designation to explore two potential indications using leronlimab to treat HIV and metastatic cancer. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis). Leronlimab has been studied in 11 clinical trials involving more than 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients). 

