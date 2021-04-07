 
PureTech to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that members of the management team will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences. Webcasts of the presentations will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.

Members of PureTech’s management team will present at The 19th Annual Virtual Needham Healthcare Conference and a Fireside Chat with Liberum. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 19th Annual Virtual Needham Healthcare Conference
 Presenter: George Farmer, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer
Date: Monday, April 12th, 2021
Time: 11:45 AM EDT

PureTech Fireside Chat with Liberum
 Presenters: Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief of Business and Strategy; George Farmer, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer
Date: Wednesday, April 28th, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM EDT

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Registration Statement on Form 20-F, was comprised of 24 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates and those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:15 Uhr
PureTech Founded Entity Akili Collaborates with Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center to Study Digital Therapeutic AKL-T01 as Potential Treatment for Patients with COVID Brain Fog
26.03.21
PureTech Founded Entity Akili Announces the Results of EndeavorRx Clinical Study in Pediatric ADHD Published in Nature Digital Medicine
18.03.21
PureTech Announces Board Member Retirement
15.03.21
PureTech: Notice of Results