Twist Bioscience to Provide Antibody Discovery, Optimization and Access to Library of Libraries for Drug Research to Stanford University Laboratories

Through Stanford’s Innovative Medicines Accelerator (IMA), its researchers will be able to access Twist’s “Library of Libraries,” a range of pre-constructed and validated synthetic antibody libraries, as well as proprietary discovery and optimization capabilities of Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience, to accelerate antibody discovery against a wide range of therapeutic targets.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, has signed an agreement enabling multiple academic laboratories at Stanford University to access Twist Bioscience’s innovative antibody discovery and optimization services as well as its unique “Library of Libraries” for biologics discovery.

Each academic laboratory working through the IMA may independently access the “Library of Libraries” and once accessed, has the option to use this robust discovery tool to discover new biologics against their specified target, or to have Twist Biopharma conduct the discovery and optimization work. Twist will receive technology access fees for each lab that accesses the “Library of Libraries” and will share in revenue of all antibodies that are outlicensed for further development. The first project under the agreement focuses on discovery of novel antibodies to a neuroscience target from the lab of Katrin Andreasson, M.D., professor of neurology at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

“At Twist, we bring a differentiated approach to biologics discovery that can be applied to a wide range of therapeutic targets and diseases,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We excel in pushing the boundaries of possibility and actively engage in opportunities where our expertise in DNA synthesis provides a competitive advantage. Working with Stanford University’s Innovative Medicines Accelerator provides a perfect example of the exponential impact of pairing our drug discovery and optimization capabilities with academic excellence, ultimately leading to innovative treatment options.”

By leveraging Twist’s unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, researchers can construct proprietary antibody libraries precisely designed to match sequences that occur in the human body. This “Library of Libraries” gives Twist’s partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development.