Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
WILMINGTON, N.C.,, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (Nasdaq: LOB) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results
after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access this call dial, (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 4360354. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 6, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 4360354.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.
Contacts:
Brett Caines | CFO
Investor Relations
910.796.1645
Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592
