Carl Zeiss Meditec AG returns to significant revenue growth in second quarter 2020/21



Jena, April 19, 2021



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has achieved revenue of EUR 767.4 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: EUR 714.9 million). This corresponds to a revenue development of +7.3% vs. the past year (after adjustment for currency effects[1]: +10.5%). In the second quarter of FY 2020/21, revenue amounted to EUR 398.5 million (past year: EUR 345.3 million) - a growth rate of +15.4% (after adjustment for currency effects: +18.8%).



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)[2] amounted to EUR 162.7 million in the first half of FY 2020/21 (past year: EUR 102.5 million). EBIT margin (EBIT / revenue) was 21.2% (past year 14.3%). In the second quarter of FY 2020/21, EBIT amounted to EUR 89.3 million (past year: EUR 45.7 million). EBIT margin was 22.4% (past year: 13.2%). EBIT benefitted in part from a favorable development of product mix as well as a continuing low level of sales and marketing expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the past year.



Earnings per share (EPS)[3] amounted to EUR 1.12 (past year: EUR 0.71) for the first half of FY 2020/21. In the second quarter, EPS amounted to EUR 0.60 (past year: EUR 0.28).



Full results for the first half 2020/21 will be published on May 10, 2021.



During the further course of FY 2020/21, the company expects an ongoing normalization of business development. This expectation is based on the assumption that there will be no renewed deterioration in the global pandemic situation.








