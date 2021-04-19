 
DGAP-Adhoc Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG

19-Apr-2021 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Str. 15
12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor Share:
ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, April 19, 2021

Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG

At an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG today, Michael Gerosa, Senior Director Regional Controlling EMEA, TE Connectivity Ltd. who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG since February 18, 2021 on the basis of a court appointment, was also elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Peter McCarthy, who had temporarily assumed the duties of Chairman of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the Articles of Association, remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

As part of today's extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting, the Supervisory Board also resolved to expand the Management Board of First Sensor AG. In addition to Marcus Resch, who has represented First Sensor alone since the departure of Dr. Dirk Rothweiler on June 30, 2020, Sibylle Büttner, Director Operations, Business Unit Sensors, TE Connectivity Germany GmbH, and Robin Maly, Director Business Transformation, Business Unit Sensors, TE Connectivity Ltd. were appointed to the Executive Board with immediate effect. In addition, Dirk Schäfer, Senior Manager Commercial Finance, TE Connectivity Germany, will join the Executive Board as of June 1, 2021, in exchange for resigning from his current position as First Sensor Supervisory Board member as of May 31, 2021. The term of office of the new board members will initially be three years, all board members will act on an equal footing, and the role of a CEO will not be filled.

