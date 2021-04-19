 
DGAP-Adhoc Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary Key Financial Performance Figures of BMW AG for the first quarter 2021 exceed market expectations

19.04.2021, 18:52  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary Key Financial Performance Figures of BMW AG for the first quarter 2021 exceed market expectations

19-Apr-2021 / 18:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BMW AG reports sales growth in all significant regions of the world, in particular in China, and in all brands in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, positive price and mix effects, as well as high demand for pre-owned cars, also lead to key financial performance figures of BMW AG which exceed market expectations in a positive current environment.

Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021, Automotive segment EBIT is €2,236 million (Q1 2020: €229 million), Financial Services segment EBT is €787 million (Q1 2020: €484 million) and Group EBT is €3,757 million (Q1 2020: €798 million). The Automotive segment EBIT margin is 9.8% (Q1 2020: 1.3%).

The positive operating performance and the continued focus on working capital management lead to a free cash flow of €2,522 million (Q1 2020: -2,218 million) in the Automotive segment also exceeding market expectations.

The definition of the above-mentioned financial indicators is provided on pages 327 and 328 of the BMW Group Report 2020. Further details will be published in the Quarterly Statement for the period to 31 March 2021 on 7 May 2021.


Contact:
Veronika Rösler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387

Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 382 0
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com
ISIN: DE0005190003, DE0005190037
WKN: 519000 , 519003
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1186369

 
