DGAP-Adhoc fox e-mobility AG closes EUR 25 million financing framework with mandatory convertible bonds

fox e-mobility AG closes EUR 25 million financing framework with mandatory convertible bonds

21-Apr-2021 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, April 21, 2021. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB55) today signed a framework agreement with London based asset management group, Atlas Capital Markets Limited (ACM) for the issue of (non-interest-bearing) mandatory convertible bonds with a nominal value of up to a total of EUR 25 million within a timeframe of up to three years. In the contract, ACM undertakes to subscribe to the convertible bonds issued by fox e-mobility AG under certain conditions. The respective issue takes place as part of a prospectus-free private placement. There will be no public offer of the convertible bonds. The management board of fox e-mobility AG intends to resolve the issue of the first tranche of convertible bonds under the framework agreement in the foreseeable future.

The convertible bonds will be divided into bearer bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100,000.00 each. The issue price per bond is 95% of the nominal amount and thus EUR 95,000.00 per bond. The conversion price per share is 95% of the average market price on the five consecutive trading days of the issuer's shares before submitting a notice of exercise. After conversion, ACM also has the right to purchase additional shares for 30% of the converted shares at an issue price of EUR 2.50 until December 30, 2022. The maximum number of shares that can be drawn corresponds to 30% of the converted shares. The subscription offer is made without a prospectus in accordance with Section 3 No. 2 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (WpPG).
