LPKF: Preliminary figures for the first quarter and forecast 2021

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
LPKF: Preliminary figures for the first quarter and forecast 2021

22-Apr-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 22.04.2021 - According to preliminary figures, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has generated revenue of EUR 16.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 16.7 % year-on-year (Q1 2020: EUR 19.5 million). The decrease is mainly due to the Solar segment (EUR -3.0 million) which, as expected, did not record meaningful revenue in the first quarter. In the current financial year, delivery of significant orders on hand in the solar segment is not scheduled until the second half of the year.

Orders on hand reached EUR 43.5 million as of March 31, 2021, 26% above prior year figure of EUR 34.5 million. At EUR 21.5 million, incoming orders were slightly above prior year figure of EUR 21.2 million.
The lower revenue during the first three months has led to a negative EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 4.1 million (prior year: EUR -2.4 million).

Overall, the company expects moderate macroeconomic growth this year. Against this backdrop, LPKF expects 15 - 25 % revenue growth, resulting in group revenue of EUR 110 - 120 million in 2021. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 10 and 13 %.

In addition to this, the company believes there is a realistic opportunity for receiving and delivering a large LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) technology order during the current year, which is not accounted for in the above figures. 

For subsequent years, the company continues to expect sustainable, profitable growth in each business unit. Together with the increasing revenue and earnings contribution from LIDE, LPKF continues to expect consolidated revenue of more than EUR 360 million, and an EBIT margin of more than 25 % in 2024, with further sustainable growth after that.

The full quarterly financial report with final revenue and earnings figures will be published on April 29, 2021.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000)
Explanation of the key figures
EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes
EBIT margin: earnings before interest and taxes / sales x 100


