 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.04.2021, 11:45  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

29-Apr-2021 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Announcement

Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH, Dusseldorf

Grevenmacher, 29 April 2021 - exceet Group AG, an exceet group company, signed a contract today with Utimaco IS GmbH to sell its subsidiary exceet Secure Solutions GmbH ("eSS"). The buyer is controlled by EQT Mid-Market Fund, a fund of the private equity firm EQT. The internet and IT-Service Provider eSS, headquartered in Dusseldorf, is part of the exceet group's business segment "Software (incl. IoT)". The transaction is based on an eSS valuation of EUR 5.0 million cash-and-debt free. Once the transaction is completed, the exceet group's net cash position (available cash less interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs will increase approx. by EUR 4.7 million to approx. EUR 20 million. The Closing of the transaction is scheduled for 30 April 2021.

Shortly before the signature of the contract, the wholly owned subsidiary of eSS, Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponente und Systeme ("Lucom"), was sold intra-group to exceet Group SCA, and Lucom therefore remaining an entity of the exceet group. The purchase price was offset with receivables of exceet Group AG without effecting the liquidity of eSS.

eSS generated revenues of about EUR 4.0 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)1) of EUR -0.7 million in the financial year 2020.

1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization


Heike Kiefer
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com
exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet
exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.

29-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-mail: info@exceet.com
Internet: www.exceet.com
ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819
WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1190590

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1190590  29-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190590&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetexceet Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH 29-Apr-2021 / 11:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Covid-19 bremste das Wachstum der cyan AG im Geschäftsjahr 2020
MustGrow Biologics und NexusBioAg, eine Tochtergesellschaft von Univar Canada Ltd., geben ein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital vor Erwerb der übrigen Anteile an der Tochtergesellschaft Hype Ventures B.V. gegen ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
hkp/// group Update: DAX-Vorstandsvergütung - zwei Exoten kippen das Gesamtbild
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co startet mit bestem Quartalsergebnis seit über zwölf Jahren in das Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-News: Medacta Announces First U.S. Surgery with the New M.U.S.T. LT System in Minimally Invasive Spine ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: Verkauf der exceet Secure Solutions GmbH (deutsch)
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: Verkauf der exceet Secure Solutions GmbH