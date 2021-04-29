Ad hoc Announcement Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH, Dusseldorf Grevenmacher, 29 April 2021 - exceet Group AG, an exceet group company, signed a contract today with Utimaco IS GmbH to sell its subsidiary exceet Secure Solutions GmbH ( "eSS" ). The buyer is controlled by EQT Mid-Market Fund, a fund of the private equity firm EQT. The internet and IT-Service Provider eSS, headquartered in Dusseldorf, is part of the exceet group's business segment "Software (incl. IoT)". The transaction is based on an eSS valuation of EUR 5.0 million cash-and-debt free. Once the transaction is completed, the exceet group's net cash position (available cash less interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs will increase approx. by EUR 4.7 million to approx. EUR 20 million. The Closing of the transaction is scheduled for 30 April 2021.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH 29-Apr-2021 / 11:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shortly before the signature of the contract, the wholly owned subsidiary of eSS, Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponente und Systeme ("Lucom"), was sold intra-group to exceet Group SCA, and Lucom therefore remaining an entity of the exceet group. The purchase price was offset with receivables of exceet Group AG without effecting the liquidity of eSS.

eSS generated revenues of about EUR 4.0 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)1) of EUR -0.7 million in the financial year 2020.

1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization





Heike Kiefer

Email: investor.relations@exceet.com

exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet

exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.

29-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: exceet Group SCA 17, rue de Flaxweiler 6776 Grevenmacher Luxemburg Phone: +352 2838 4720 Fax: +352 2838 4729 E-mail: info@exceet.com Internet: www.exceet.com ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819 WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1190590

End of Announcement DGAP News Service