exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

Shortly before the signature of the contract, the wholly owned subsidiary of eSS, Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponente und Systeme ("Lucom"), was sold intra-group to exceet Group SCA, and Lucom therefore remaining an entity of the exceet group. The purchase price was offset with receivables of exceet Group AG without effecting the liquidity of eSS.
eSS generated revenues of about EUR 4.0 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)1) of EUR -0.7 million in the financial year 2020.
1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
Heike Kiefer
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com
exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Telefon +352 28 38 47 20
ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
About exceet
exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.
|
