 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc FinLab AG: Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner appointed to the Executive Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.04.2021, 15:58  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Personnel
FinLab AG: Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner appointed to the Executive Board

30-Apr-2021 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, 30.04.2021 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Finlab AG (ISIN DE0001218063) decided to appoint Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner to the Management Board of FinLab AG with effect from May 1, 2021.


About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

Press contact:
FinLab AG:
investor-relations@finlab.de
Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0
www.finlab.de

30-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: FinLab AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011
E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de
Internet: www.finlab.de
ISIN: DE0001218063
WKN: 121806
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1191339

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1191339  30-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191339&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFinLab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Finlab - zweite Chance
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc FinLab AG: Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner appointed to the Executive Board DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Personnel FinLab AG: Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner appointed to the Executive Board 30-Apr-2021 / 15:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: fashionette AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - Wachstumsziele übertroffen und weiterer ...
DGAP-News: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 29.04.2021, 17:00 Uhr CET/CEST - CLIQ Digital führt virtuelle ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG acquires Dutch online retailer Brandfield
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE reports preliminary results for 2020: Solid numbers despite pandemic with net ...
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung der HAMBORNER REIT AG beschließt Dividende von 0,47 Euro je Aktie - Erneutes ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Anleihegläubiger der Eyemaxx-Unternehmensanleihen 2018/2023, 2019/2024 und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:58 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: Falk Schäfers und Matthias Kröner zum Vorstand bestellt (deutsch)
15:58 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: Falk Schäfers und Matthias Kröner zum Vorstand bestellt
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG deutsch
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG english
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG english
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG english
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG deutsch
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG deutsch
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG english
23.04.21
DGAP-DD: FinLab AG deutsch