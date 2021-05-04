 
DGAP-Adhoc Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.05.2021, 20:36   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021

04-May-2021 / 20:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, 4 May 2021. Based on high demand expected to continue throughout the year and a very strong first quarter of 2021 with net sales of EUR 4.63 bn resulting in EBITDA pre1 of EUR 1.51 bn and EPS pre1 of EUR 2.18, Merck KGaA (the "Company") has raised its forecast for the entire group for fiscal 2021. The Company now projects net sales of approx. EUR 18.5 - 19.5 bn (previously "strong organic growth"). EBITDA pre1 is anticipated to grow to approx. EUR 5.4 - 5.8 bn for the group (previously "organic: high single-digit to low teens growth"). EPS pre1 is projected to amount to approx. EUR 7.50 - 8.20.

The Company will publish first-quarter 2021 figures as scheduled on 12 May 2021.

1 EBITDA pre and EPS pre are alternative performance measures not defined by international accounting standards, used by the Company to improve the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry. EBITDA pre means earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization as well as adjustments (Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Ertragsteuern, Abschreibungen und Anpassungen). EPS pre means profit after tax including adjustments per theoretical shares outstanding (see Merck Annual Report 2020).



Contact:
Andreas Cezanne, Head of Corporate Media Relations

04-May-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 72 - 2702
E-mail: Andreas.Cezanne@merckgroup.com
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de
ISIN: DE0006599905
WKN: 659990
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 1192510

 
1192510



