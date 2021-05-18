Schindler elevates Egypt's new capital city

The buildings will also be equipped with Schindler PORT technology, which helps guide and transport visitors and office workers quickly and safely to their individual floors, while optimizing traffic flow throughout the buildings.

'The grandiose new capital city of Egypt will feature the latest technology that will turn it into one of the major sustainable, smart city projects across the Middle East,' said Chang Weicai, General Manager of China State Construction Engineering Corporate Egypt (CSCEC Egypt), the general contractor for this project. 'Schindler products including Schindler PORT technology will contribute vastly to the new capital's smart and human-centric urban mobility.'

The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, will be Egypt's first smart city, covering 700 square kilometers in the desert east of Cairo, making it the size of Singapore. Designed as the country's new administrative hub, it is expected to house 6.5 million people. Its official opening is planned for the end of 2021.

'Schindler has been a pioneer in vertical transportation for almost 150 years and we are as committed as ever to being at the forefront of our industry,' said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's CEO. 'I am proud that our cutting-edge technology will help transport people in Egypt's new capital sustainably, safely and efficiently.'