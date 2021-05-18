 
Schindler elevates Egypt's new capital city

Schindler elevates Egypt's new capital city

18-May-2021
Schindler has been selected to deliver and install a total of 129 high-rise elevators to six office towers currently under construction in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, designed to become a high-tech model for Egypt's future.

The buildings will also be equipped with Schindler PORT technology, which helps guide and transport visitors and office workers quickly and safely to their individual floors, while optimizing traffic flow throughout the buildings.

'The grandiose new capital city of Egypt will feature the latest technology that will turn it into one of the major sustainable, smart city projects across the Middle East,' said Chang Weicai, General Manager of China State Construction Engineering Corporate Egypt (CSCEC Egypt), the general contractor for this project. 'Schindler products including Schindler PORT technology will contribute vastly to the new capital's smart and human-centric urban mobility.'

The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, will be Egypt's first smart city, covering 700 square kilometers in the desert east of Cairo, making it the size of Singapore. Designed as the country's new administrative hub, it is expected to house 6.5 million people. Its official opening is planned for the end of 2021.

'Schindler has been a pioneer in vertical transportation for almost 150 years and we are as committed as ever to being at the forefront of our industry,' said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's CEO. 'I am proud that our cutting-edge technology will help transport people in Egypt's new capital sustainably, safely and efficiently.'

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Carolyn Pike, Head of Media Relations 
Tel. +41 41 445 32 98
carolyn.pike@schindler.com 

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 444 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
www.schindler.com


