DGAP-Adhoc CompuGroup Medical acquires VISUS Health IT

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
CompuGroup Medical acquires VISUS Health IT

01-Jun-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Koblenz, 1 June 2021 - Today, CGM Clinical Deutschland GmbH, a 100 % subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA ("Company"), and the German based VISUS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and Grönemeyer Medical GmbH & Co. KG have entered into an agreement regarding the acquisition of 100 % of the shares in VISUS Health IT GmbH ("VISUS") based in Bochum, Germany. The competent corporate bodies of the Company have already approved the transaction.

VISUS develops and distributes solutions for Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) as well as Healthcare Content Management (HCM). With this transaction, the Company is expanding its offering into the radiology sector.

The transaction is structured as a share deal with a retrospective economic effective date as of the end of 2020. The cash purchase price for the shares in VISUS amount to approximately EUR 50 million. In the financial year 2020, VISUS generated revenues of approximately EUR 18.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR 2.8 million.

The closing of the transaction will take place immediately after the conclusion of the agreement and is not subject to any closing conditions.

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 7030
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
