Sproutly Issues Shares in Lieu of Interest

Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, all accrued and unpaid interest (" Interest ") on the converted Principal also becomes due and payable and the Company intends to settle $8,222.22 in Interest through the issuance of 91,358 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “ Settlement Shares ”) at a price of $0.09 per Settlement Share.

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“ Sproutly " or the “ Company ”) announces that, pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, which has been amended pursuant to a first supplemental indenture dated April 24, 2020, a second supplemental indenture dated July 23, 2020, a third supplemental indenture dated September 23, 2020 and a fourth supplemental indenture dated April 22, 2021 (collectively, the “ Indenture ”), the Company has received a request to convert a principal amount of $250,000 (the " Principal ") under the Indenture.

The outstanding Interest will be fully settled upon the issuance of the Settlement Shares. The holder of the convertible debenture voluntarily elected to satisfy the Interest with common shares of the Company which will allow the Company to preserve its cash for future operations.

For additional details regarding the Indenture, please refer to the Company’s news releases dated October 24, 2018, December 21, 2018, April 24, 2020, July 30, 2020, September 23, 2020, January 5, 2021 and April 22, 2021 along with the Company’s final short form prospectus dated December 19, 2018, each of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.