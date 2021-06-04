 
checkAd

Mogo Announces Close of Previously Announced Increased Investment in Canada’s Leading Crypto Platform, Coinsquare

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 13:30  |  101   |   |   

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisitions (the “Acquisitions”) of an additional 5.4 million common shares (“Coinsquare Shares”) of Coinsquare Ltd. (“Coinsquare”), Canada’s leading digital asset trading platform, increasing its ownership in Coinsquare from 19.9% to approximately 37%, for total aggregate consideration of $48.6 million satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 5,080,876 common shares of Mogo (the “Mogo Shares”). This transaction is separate from Mogo’s acquisition of an additional 2% of the outstanding Coinsquare Shares, and an option to acquire an additional 3.4% under similar terms, pursuant to a binding letter of intent dated May 31, 2021 (the “LOI”) and announced on June 1, 2021, and the existing share purchase warrant held by Mogo to acquire an additional 10.6% of the outstanding Coinsquare Shares. Mogo requires Coinsquare board approval to increase its ownership interest in Coinsquare over 49.9%. There is no certainty that the Coinsquare board of directors will grant such approval.

“We’re pleased to close this second investment in Coinsquare and to increase our ownership of the leading cryptocurrency trading platform in Canada,” said Greg Feller, President of Mogo. “Since our first investment in early February 2021, assets and volumes on the Coinsquare platform have significantly increased. The team at Coinsquare has done an excellent job building a valuable platform, and we are excited to participate in their future growth as they capitalize on long-term industry tailwinds, which will also build long-term value for Mogo shareholders.”

The Acquisitions were completed pursuant to two separate transactions: 1) the exercise by Mogo of its call option to acquire 3.2 million Coinsquare Shares (the “Call Option Shares”) from certain existing Coinsquare shareholders (the “Vendors”) pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement between Mogo, Coinsquare and certain shareholders of Coinsquare dated February 10, 2021, as amended (see press releases of Mogo dated February 11, 2021 and April 16, 2021); and 2) the purchase of 2.2 million Coinsquare Shares (the “Purchased Shares”) from Riot Blockchain Inc. (“Riot”) pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement between Mogo and Riot dated June 4, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Mogo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mogo Announces Close of Previously Announced Increased Investment in Canada’s Leading Crypto Platform, Coinsquare Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisitions (the “Acquisitions”) of an additional 5.4 million common …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Mogo Announces Agreement to Acquire Additional Shares in Canada’s Leading Crypto Platform, Coinsquare
20.05.21
Mogo’s Payments Platform, Carta Worldwide, Awarded Visa Ready Certification
17.05.21
Mogo to Participate in the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
17.05.21
Mogo Enters Agreement to Acquire Canadian Broker-Dealer Fortification Capital Inc.
13.05.21
Mogo Enters Agreements to Increase Ownership in Canada’s Leading Crypto Platform, Coinsquare
13.05.21
Mogo Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results