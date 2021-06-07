&B Legend Larry “D”Dodson to Host TPT Global Tech’s Concert Production “Back to Life, Back to Reality” in Tunica, Mississippi

Memphis Native and Former Bar-Keys Lead Singer Dodson joins headliners Dru Hill, Silk, Vedo, Trina and J. Ira for the B2LB2R.com Live and Pay-per-View Juneteenth Concert EventSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / TPT Global Tech Inc. …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, today announced that R&B legend Larry "D" Dodson will be serving as host for its R&B concert production "Back to Life, Back to Reality" scheduled for June 18 th and 19 th at two Tunica, MS venues. Dodson is a working R&B legend who continues to perform and host his own radio show and he will be leading a "who's who" of R&B performers including Dru Hill, Trina, Silk, Vedo, and others performing over the two-day event. Working with its new partner Events.com, TPT will be welcoming a crowd of R&B fans anxious to get out and enjoy a post-Covid concert. TPT's QuikPASS™ Check and Verify technology will be available to keep attendees safe.

"I have known Stephen for a long time and I am excited about hosting the show and its an incredible lineup. I look forward to seeing all of Memphis and Mississippi coming out to support this event," said Dodson.

Click here for Larry Dodson concert promo https://youtu.be/ZJpDPDEVVYk

Dodson is considered one of the key figures in R&B having been the lead singer for the Bar-Kays for 47 years. He and the group sold millions of albums all over the world and boasts over 20 top ten singles, 30 albums, and numerous gold and platinum records. Larry is an author, tv and radio personality, the owner of a full-service booking agency and has received many international awards for his music.

TPT MedTech signed an agreement with Events.com to conduct the concert and has been working with Tunica's Chamber of Commerce and its Experience Tunica County initiative to help restore and revitalize the county's casino and tourism industry. The aim is to jumpstart the economy through this unique outdoor experience.

The two-day event will be held at different venues. The Friday, June 18th event will be held at 1 River Park Drive in Tunica and the Saturday, June 19th event will be held at the Tunica Arena and Expo Center/Paul Battle Arena located at 3873 US-61 in Tunica. Tickets for both events range in price from $55 for the Saturday event and $75 for the Friday VIP event to $150 for a two-day VIP Pass and at the top, $200 for both days that includes a VIP All-Access pass as well as a Meet & Greet with some of the performers.