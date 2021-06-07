 
Kilroy Realty Breaks Ground on $940 Million Life Science Project in South San Francisco

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today announced that following its successful leasing of Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 1, it started construction on the second phase of its five phase, 50-acre, three million square-foot development project in South San Francisco, the West Coast’s largest and most dynamic community of life science companies and research institutions. Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 2 (“KOP 2”) will include approximately 860,000 square feet in three buildings with a total estimated investment of $940 million.

The KOP 2 design reflects the unique amenities and outdoor space that the company is known for and that meet the needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical tenants. The second phase will be home to numerous amenities that will serve all of the phases and include two standalone buildings housing a state-of-the-art fitness facility, conference center, and multiple food and beverage options. It will also showcase abundant outdoor meeting areas, including a large amphitheater, capitalizing on the project’s waterfront location and tenants’ desire for outdoor collaboration and recreation areas.

KRC acquired the fully entitled Oyster Point waterfront development site in 2018, advancing a long-term strategy to significantly increase its life science activity, including assembling a pipeline of strategically located land sites for future development.

In addition to Kilroy Oyster Point, KRC owns three San Diego sites fully entitled for more than 700,000 square feet of life science development, including Santa Fe Summit, along the Route 56-Corridor, and 9514 Towne Centre Drive and 4690 Executive Drive that are located in the University Towne Center submarket. With demand for high quality life science space in preferred submarkets now driving vacancy rates to historic lows, the company is readying plans for additional development starts on these sites.

“Our long-term commitment to understand and serve the needs of life science and healthcare tenants is now paying off,” said KRC Chairman and CEO John Kilroy. “The industry is experiencing accelerating growth and investment, and its potential impact on large sectors of our global economy is still in its infancy. We are in an excellent position to partner with some of the most innovative companies in the life science sector and drive our own growth at KRC for years to come.”

