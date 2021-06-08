DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input



08.06.2021 / 07:30

The founders and CEOs of four leading EU tech companies have decided to work together on a European model for platform work, with specific commitments and recommendations to governments

The initiative, known as the European Purpose Project, builds and expands on the previously drafted Statement of Principles by Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt

In a first-ever industry-led consultation, there is a call for public input for the drafting of a code of conduct and a playbook of best regulatory practices from June to August 2021

Berlin, Tallinn, Barcelona, Helsinki, 8 June 2021 - European technology companies Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt announce a reinforced commitment to work together for better regulation of platform companies in Europe. Following a Founder summit that took place on 31 May 2021, Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt are leading the European Purpose Project in a joint effort and pledge to make a positive societal impact. The goal is to work together on a European model for platform work with specific commitments and recommendations to governments. There is now a call for public input from June to August for the project.

The European Purpose Project is a collaborative effort where any interested party, stakeholder or citizen can share their ideas about what the future of platforms should look like on the website. The project builds on the positive reception from policy experts on the aforementioned Statement of Principles, which was co-signed by Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt in December 2020. Interested parties can join the consultation process and contribute input via the website www.europeanpurpose.com.

In addition, the founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt committed to creating a code of conduct, as well as a playbook of best corporate and regulatory practices for the platform economy. These documents are intended to be prepared by 1 September 2021 to support existing regulatory processes at EU level. As the first-ever industry-led consultation, public input for a code of conduct and a playbook of best regulatory practices will be collected over three months from June to August 2021.