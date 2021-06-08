 
checkAd

DGAP-News The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 07:30  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input

08.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • The founders and CEOs of four leading EU tech companies have decided to work together on a European model for platform work, with specific commitments and recommendations to governments
  • The initiative, known as the European Purpose Project, builds and expands on the previously drafted Statement of Principles by Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt
  • In a first-ever industry-led consultation, there is a call for public input for the drafting of a code of conduct and a playbook of best regulatory practices from June to August 2021

Berlin, Tallinn, Barcelona, Helsinki, 8 June 2021 - European technology companies Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt announce a reinforced commitment to work together for better regulation of platform companies in Europe. Following a Founder summit that took place on 31 May 2021, Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt are leading the European Purpose Project in a joint effort and pledge to make a positive societal impact. The goal is to work together on a European model for platform work with specific commitments and recommendations to governments. There is now a call for public input from June to August for the project.

The European Purpose Project is a collaborative effort where any interested party, stakeholder or citizen can share their ideas about what the future of platforms should look like on the website. The project builds on the positive reception from policy experts on the aforementioned Statement of Principles, which was co-signed by Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt in December 2020. Interested parties can join the consultation process and contribute input via the website www.europeanpurpose.com.

In addition, the founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt committed to creating a code of conduct, as well as a playbook of best corporate and regulatory practices for the platform economy. These documents are intended to be prepared by 1 September 2021 to support existing regulatory processes at EU level. As the first-ever industry-led consultation, public input for a code of conduct and a playbook of best regulatory practices will be collected over three months from June to August 2021.

Seite 1 von 4


Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input 08.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsberichte 2020
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
EQS-News: From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape ...
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:09 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Die Gründer von Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo und Wolt kündigen 'European Purpose' Projekt an und rufen zur öffentlichen Beteiligung auf (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Die Gründer von Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo und Wolt kündigen 'European Purpose' Projekt an und rufen zur öffentlichen Beteiligung auf
07.06.21
Märkte am Montag: Rekordhoch beim DAX – Spannende Entwicklung bei der Continental-Aktie
07.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Kurse bleiben in Rekordhöhen
07.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch)
07.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch)
07.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Fast unverändert nahe Rekord
07.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Etwas unter jüngsten Rekorden
04.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax mit Rekord nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht