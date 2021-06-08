 
Foundation Medicine Launches FoundationOneTracker ctDNA Monitoring Assay for Research Use in Partnership with Natera

Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), today announced the launch of the research use version of FoundationOneTracker, Foundation Medicine’s personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring assay. FoundationOne Tracker uniquely combines Foundation Medicine’s tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) platform with Natera’s expertise in ctDNA monitoring.

FoundationOne Tracker uses optimized algorithms for identifying tumor-specific variants and a personalized assay design that allows for the detection of ctDNA in plasma for use in both advanced- and early-stage research applications. Additionally, the creation of a robust, fully integrated workflow between Foundation Medicine and Natera is expected to provide rapid inclusion of ctDNA monitoring results into retrospective research studies.

“The addition of FoundationOne Tracker for research use provides our biopharma and academic partners access to Foundation Medicine’s broad, advanced-stage CGP footprint,” said Foundation Medicine’s Chief Scientific Officer Priti Hegde. “In partnering with Natera, we have been able to leverage the best of both of our technologies to provide a cost-effective and efficient path to bring more personalized monitoring tools to our partners, and down the line, to physicians and patients, to help inform their treatment strategy.”

“This partnership will help accelerate personalized ctDNA monitoring as the new standard of care in oncology,” said Solomon Moshkevich, Natera’s general manager of oncology. “With Foundation Medicine’s strong track record of scientific leadership and its broad footprint within biopharma, we expect FoundationOne Tracker to become an important new tool for accelerating and improving drug development in oncology.”

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute to each patient's unique cancer. The company offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular alterations in a patient’s cancer and match them with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine’s molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit www.FoundationMedicine.com or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG).

