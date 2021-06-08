Cinemark Expands Gaming Offering, Innovating Entertainment Experience with In-Theatre Games and Online Esports Leagues

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it is further innovating its entertainment experience by expanding its in-theatre and online esports offering. This summer, Cinemark customers will have the ability to join drop-in games in select theatres, and a new partnership with Mission Control will offer online esports leagues. For all details how to participate, visit Cinemark.com/gamebig.

“At Cinemark, we strive to continually evolve as an entertainment destination, offering our customers the opportunity to have an entertaining escape into more than just big films,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content Strategy. “Our immersive environment lends itself particularly well to the gaming community, putting players in the universes in which they are competing. We are excited to bring big games to the big screen with our drop-in play as well as collaborate with Mission Control to offer online Cinemark esports leagues.”

At select U.S. theatres, Cinemark will have a weekly schedule of in-auditorium public gaming events. Enthusiasts can drop-in with their Nintendo Switch console to go head-to-head with other gamers. With Cinemark’s larger-than-life screens with booming surround sound, drop-in play offers the ultimate environment for games like Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8. Guests can purchase entry for drop-in gaming for $10 and receive a $5 concessions coupon with admission.

“Our purpose at Mission Control is to gather and grow communities, in particular through our passion for gaming,” said Austin Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Mission Control. “By partnering with Cinemark, a brand already synonymous with community and entertainment, we have the opportunity to achieve our purpose by giving Cinemark communities another entertaining way to gather on our esports platform.”

Powered by Mission Control, a leading rec league gaming platform, Cinemark will now offer online gaming opportunities for those looking to compete with fellow Cinemark fans. With Cinemark Esports, gamers can join league play to show their skills and compete in games such as FIFA21, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Rocket League, Mortal Kombat 11 and more online with friends and other players by downloading the Mission Control App and joining the Cinemark organization. Gamers across the U.S. can join in the fun for the summer season for just $15 per league.