DGAP-News CEWE: Twelfth Consecutive Dividend Increase

DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CEWE: Twelfth Consecutive Dividend Increase

09.06.2021 / 13:10
CEWE: Twelfth Consecutive Dividend Increase

  • Annual General Meeting decides to raise dividends to EUR 2.30 per share
  • Shareholders earn a dividend yield of 2.5 % based on the price at the end of 2020
  • Good start to 2021: CEWE increases earnings in Q1

 

Oldenburg, 9 June 2021. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), held online today due to the coronavirus, approved all the proposed items on the agenda with a large majority. The dividend per share is to rise by 30 eurocents in comparison to that of the previous year, to 2.30 euros. Shareholders in the company are thus benefiting from the twelfth consecutive dividend increase, with the dividend yield at 2.5 % on the basis of the 2020 year-end share price. "Our sustained growth and rising Group earnings as well as our extremely sound financial situation put us in a position to be able to pay out a higher dividend for the twelfth year in succession. We are very proud of the fact that this makes CEWE one of the few German companies to have paid steadily increasing dividends for so many years," explained Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Board of Management.

Dividends paid every year since going public and twelfth consecutive dividend increase
On the basis of its positive earnings performance in 2020, CEWE has already been able to increase its dividend for the twelfth time in successive years. "Since the first dividend payment following our going public in 1993, CEWE has paid its shareholders a dividend every year, and since the successful mastering of the transformation from analogue to digital, it has now already even paid out an increased dividend for the twelfth time in succession," commented Dr. Christian Friege. "We are particularly pleased that the majority of our staff members also profit from this increase." CEWE is most active in promoting the participation of its own employees in the company: today a good eight out of ten CEWE employees already own company shares, thus benefiting from the development of the company. The presentation made by the Managing Board at the Annual General Meeting and detailed AGM voting results are available on the company website at https://ir.cewe.de/hv.

